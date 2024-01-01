AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
David Warner
David Warner announces his retirement from ODI cricket at the SCG on Monday. Image by Steve Markham/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Warner retires from ODIs, won’t rule out 2025 comeback

Jasper Bruce January 1, 2024

David Warner has announced his retirement from one-day international cricket in the lead-up to his final Test match.

The veteran opener said the time was right to conclude his ODI career following Australia’s 2023 World Cup triumph in India, where he was the side’s leading run-scorer.

Warner had been contemplating retiring since before the tournament and went public with his decision at a press conference on Monday ahead of his Test swansong at the SCG this week.

David Warner
 The 2023 World Cup triumph in India helped David Warner’s decision, leaving ODI cricket on a high. Image by AP PHOTO 

“It was a decision that I was very, very comfortable with,” the 37-year-old said.

“To win in India, from where we were, was absolutely amazing.

“When we lost two games in a row in India, the bond just got stronger with each other and it’s not by fluke or by chance that we were able to get to where we were.

“So I’ll make that decision today, to retire from those forms (ODIs).”

Warner retires as the sixth-highest run-scorer in Australian ODI history, having amassed 6932 runs from his 161 matches.

His 22 centuries are the second-most by any Australian ODI player, behind only Ricky Ponting, who made 29 in 105 more innings than Warner played.

If called upon, Warner would be open to making a comeback at the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

The Champions Trophy is among the only pieces of silverware missing from Warner’s resume; the last time Australia won it in 2009, he was not yet a lock for selection in the XI.

“If I’m playing decent cricket in two years’ time and I’m around and they need someone, I’m going to be available,” he said.

David Warner
 David Warner is preparing for his final Test match this week before home fans at the SCG. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS 

Warner flagged the decision to quit ODIs would create more opportunities to play franchise cricket overseas.

He is also keen to continue playing in the BBL, currently holding a contract with the Sydney Thunder through to the end of this season.

He has been a fixture of the IPL since 2009 but amid a busy international schedule, he has never featured in the Pakistan Super League or England’s The Hundred.

Warner has played one season each in the Caribbean Premier League and Bangladesh Premier League prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“(ODI retirement) does allow me to go and play some other leagues around the world,” he said.

Warner’s final Test match begins on Wednesday at his home ground, where Australia have the chance to complete a 3-0 series whitewash against Pakistan.

