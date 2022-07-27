AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australia's David Warner.
Australia's opening batsman David Warner looks set to sit out the BBL for a ninth straight season. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Warner to skip BBL as draft entries climb

Alex Mitchell July 27, 2022

Nominations for next month’s BBL Draft continue to roll in with 70 English players throwing their names in the hat, but star Australia batsman David Warner appears poised to skip the tournament.

The threat of a competing league looms large and might take the shine off Australia’s competition, with reports suggesting Warner has requested to play in the January’s UAE T20 league.

It’s a blow for the BBL as they hope to lure the country’s gun internationals to the league, the BBL running from December 13 until February 4, clashing with the UAE competition which will be held from January 6 to February 12.

Warner hasn’t played BBL since 2013 and doesn’t have a contract with any team, but does have a deal with Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals, who also own a side in the UAE league.

Admitting it was a huge blow for Australian cricket as authorities try and bring their stars back to the BBL, former Test great Adam Gilchrist said Warner’s snubbing of his local league continued the changing face of global cricket.

“If (Warner) rides off into the sunset and says, ‘sorry Australian cricket, I’m going to become a gun for hire for my Indian franchise team in various tournaments’, you can’t question him on that, that’s his prerogative and he’s done everything he needs to get the profile and get that market value,” Gilchrist told SEN.

“It’s the new younger player coming in that starts to make those noises where it’ll be really challenging.”

But the BBL has lured some names to Australian shores, with big-hitter Liam Livingstone and emerging gun Ollie Pope among the English nominees.

While Livingstone has impressed in the past for Perth Scorchers, he’ll have to go through the draft having not played with the side in the last two seasons.

Nine English players are eligible for retention by their current BBL clubs, including Melbourne Stars’ Joe Clarke, Sydney Thunders’ Alex Hales and Sydney Sixers’ James Vince.

The draft will be on August 28, with Melbourne Renegades enjoying the first pick.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.