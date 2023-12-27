AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
warner
David Warner wants his teammates to be aggressive on the second day of the second Test. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Warner urges Australia to increase run rate on day two

Shayne Hope December 27, 2023

David Warner wants Australia to put the foot down in search of a first-innings score in excess of 400 in the second Test against Pakistan, but acknowledges it will be a tough ask.

Australia will resume at 3-187 at the MCG on Wednesday with Marnus Labuschagne (44no) and Travis Head (9no) at the crease.

The hosts were sent in to bat by Pakistan and Warner (38) put on 90 for the first wicket with Usman Khawaja (42) before the visitors hit back.

A three-hour rain delay frustrated both sides and means Australia will look to increase their run rate on day two, having batted at 2.83 through 66 overs so far.

“We’re in a pretty good position. We’re going to have to bat well and set it up for our bowlers,” Warner said.

“Anything with a four in front of it would be (a great score) but it’s going to be probably another tough grind.

“If they bowl like they did today and have very good discipline, it’s going to be a challenge.

“But that means we have to put the accelerator down if we’re going to get to that total with (part of) a day lost (to rain).”

Warner expects the wicket to continue offering some encouragement to bowlers on day two.

“The wicket looks good,” he said.

“If you put the ball in the right areas you probably challenge the bat a little bit more and get those nicks.”

Pakistan bowler Hasan Ali was pleased with the visitors’ output on day one.

“We are a bit (unlucky) we haven’t got enough wickets but the best thing is we did not give them enough runs,” Ali said.

“So I think we are a bit ahead of them. We’re looking for tomorrow to bowl them out on minimum runs.”

