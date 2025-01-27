AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Warner
David Warner will be pulling the strings for the Thunder in the BBL final against Hurricanes. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Warner urges Thunder to storm Hobart’s BBL party

Adrian Warren January 27, 2025

Sydney Thunder captain David Warner is urging his visiting side to play the role of party poopers as they attempt to thwart the Hobart Hurricanes’ pursuit of a first BBL title.

The Canes lost their two previous finals away, but are playing the 2024-25 decider at their Ninja Stadium stronghold, where they have a 6-0 record this season.

Their visiting victims included the Thunder, who they beat by six wickets earlier in January.

Opener Warner scored an unbeaten 88 off 66 balls, but the Hurricanes reached their target of 165 with 3.1 overs to spare, with Tim David blasting 68 not out off 38 deliveries, smiting six sixes.

Ninja
 A packed and passionate Ninja Stadium home crowd will be right behind the Hurricanes. Image by Linda Higginson/AAP PHOTOS 

“I think they’ve been fantastic and quite clearly led very well by Nathan (Ellis),” Warner said on the eve of Monday’s game against the team who topped the ladder.

“Potentially their first Big Bash title in front of the home crowd and with the potential stadium that is going to get built here, it will be a nice sign off for them.

“But hopefully we can come here and spoil the party for the Hobart fans.”

Fast medium bowler Ellis is acutely aware of how big a night it will be for his team in front of a sellout crowd.

Ellis
 Skipper Nathan Ellis (c) will again be a key figure for the Hurricanes with the title on the line. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS 

“These are the big games you want to be a part of and to have the opportunity to play a home final is really good,” Ellis said.

‘We’re well aware how big it is for Tasmanian cricket and then obviously the goal is to win and that will be huge to be the first ones to bring it home.”

The chasing team has won four of the six matches at the venue this season.

“Quite clearly if you lose the toss and you bat first you’ve just got to be positive and try and post a really competitive total,” Warner said.

“It’s always important the first six seven overs to take wickets, because then it skids on a little bit nicer, the outfield sort of skids on as well, and it’s hard to defend.”

Thunder won their only BBL title on the road in 2016, with spinner Chris Green the one player from that team still with the club.

Middle order batter Ollie Davies, who missed Thunder’s win over the Sixers last Friday with a thigh injury, was named in the squad for Monday’s game.

