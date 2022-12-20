AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
David Warner leaves the Gabba for three against South Africa.
David Warner leaves the field after being dismissed for three in the First Test at the Gabba. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Warner’s batting ‘irreplaceable’: Bailey

Oliver Caffrey December 20, 2022

Chairman of selectors George Bailey believes David Warner’s aggressive opening style is irreplaceable for Australia as the veteran fights to save his Test career.

Already under pressure and out of form entering the three-match series against South Africa, Warner was removed for a golden duck and three by Proteas spearhead Kagiso Rabada during the two-day Gabba Test. 

South Africa captain Dean Elgar believes his bowlers have produced “mental scars” in the minds of Warner and Australia’s top order.

Rabada took Warner’s wicket four times during the controversial 2018 series in South Africa, and his dominance of the 36-year-old has continued almost five years on.

The 27-year-old firebrand offered a blunt “no comment” when asked after the Gabba Test if he believed he had Warner’s measure.

Warner’s opening partner Usman Khawaja said last week there were “no David Warners out there” in the Sheffield Shield, and pleaded for selectors to persist with the left-hander.

Bailey said Warner had changed how the red-ball format was played.

“I think the way Davey plays, I don’t think that’s going to be replaced,” he said.

“I don’t think we’ll be looking to replace David Warner, but I think we’ve got some strong candidates waiting in the wings to bat at the top of the order for Australia.”

Bailey said it was hard to read much into the form of any batter after 34 wickets tumbled in two days in Brisbane, making it the shortest Test on Australian soil in 91 years.

“David would be the first to say this, he’d like a few more runs and to be contributing a bit more, knowing the importance of that role at the top of the order,” he said.

“But (I have) full confidence that will come.”

Warner has not made a Test century since January 2020, and failed to pass 50 against the battling West Indies during big wins in Perth and Adelaide.

He has made 7922 runs at an average of 45.22 with 24 centuries as he prepares to play his 100th Test on Boxing Day. 

