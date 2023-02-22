Warning on espionage interference raises red flags

Revelations that Australia’s spy chief has been pressured to stop espionage operations have sparked concerns from government and opposition MPs.

In his annual national security update Mike Burgess, director-general of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, said he had faced pressure from business, academics and bureaucrats to ease operations to “avoid upsetting foreign regimes”.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said espionage was designed to undermine democracy, threatened Australia’s national security and would not be tolerated.

“We can’t let these things slide when our national interests are at stake. That’s ASIO’s view, it’s Mike Burgess’s view and it’s the government’s view as well,” Dr Chalmers told ABC Radio National on Wednesday.

Deputy opposition leader Sussan Ley said anyone pressuring ASIO to go easy on spies should “back off”.

“Our national security and our democracy are not for sale. Do not sell out the national interest,” she told reporters in Perth.

Australian National University international security expert John Blaxland said there was contention between the nation’s economic and security interests.

He said there was a “compelling internal logic” from those with economic interests for security operations to stop being a roadblock to growth.

“But Australia is more than just the economic interests of major corporations,” he told the ABC.

“It’s actually about us as a nation, how we position ourselves for the future, how we protect our intellectual property rights … (and) the idea of our open democratic society that we often take for granted.

“You need an organisation like ASIO to be vigilant to protect our open society.”

Asked what his message was to those pushing back against ASIO’s work, the prime minister said the organisation was doing the right thing.

Anthony Albanese told the National Press Club that ASIO had the support of the government “in all of their actions”.

Opposition spokesman James Paterson said the director-general’s central message was Australia needed to take security seriously.

He said Mr Burgess was right to call out people trying to interfere in operations due to concerns about economic relations.

“There have been groups in our community who have sought to undermine bipartisan consensus of the policy changes … to protect and secure our democracy,” he told Sky News.

“While they are entitled to their views, like Mike Burgess, I think that should be ignored.”

Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said he had not received any representation from business or industry seeking to downplay national security.

“I think that we obviously need to make sure our national security is safe,” Senator Watt told reporters in Adelaide.

“But we can do that in a way without jeopardising our trade relationships.”

He said the government had sought to stabilise relationships with key trading partners.

“We think that’s the way forward.”