Andrew Webster
The Warriors will be coached by Andrew Webster from 2023 onwards. Image by Andrew Cornaga/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Warriors land Webster as new coach

Alex Mitchell July 8, 2022

The Warriors have confirmed Penrith assistant Andrew Webster will take their NRL head coaching role from 2023 onwards.

Webster will replace interim coach Stacey Jones, who’s filled in since Nathan Brown was sacked last month.

He brings a stack of coaching experience with him, including six years as an assistant in the English Super League, before returning in 2012 to Australia where he has spent time with Wests Tigers, Parramatta and the Warriors before heading to the Panthers.

He was with the Warriors in 2015 and 2016, working under Andrew McFadden.

“I’m excited and honoured about becoming head coach at the Warriors,” Webster said after agreeing to a three-year deal.

“I loved my time in Auckland when I was last there and I’m really looking forward to making it home again.

“I feel we have a real opportunity to progress the club and I can’t wait to hit the ground in November.”

Warriors chief executive Cameron George said Webster’s understanding of what makes the Warriors tick would be crucial.

“He truly believes in what our club has, our values, what we stand for and where we can go … we’re absolutely thrilled to be able to secure a coach of his calibre,” he said.

“He has terrific experience at three clubs, not least at the Penrith Panthers where he played such a critical role in helping them to the premiership last season.

“He’s extremely well thought of as a coach with a huge future in the NRL and comes highly recommended by Ivan Cleary.”

Penrith confirmed the move, adding Webster would see out the year with the club before heading off.

It’s somewhat of a blow for the Panthers as they lose a crucial part of the coaching machine that led them to the 2021 premiership, although highly rated assistant Cameron Ciraldo has knocked back the Tigers job and seems poised to remain in Penrith.

“Although we’re saddened to see Andrew depart the club at season’s end, it’s rewarding to see a valued member of the club progress to the next stage of their career,” Panthers chief executive Matt Cameron said.

“Working alongside NRL head coach Ivan Cleary and the entire football staff, Andrew has been influential in providing an environment for players to flourish and played a key role in leading the Panthers to premiership success.”

