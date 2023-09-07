Warriors’ NRL charge hit by Shaun Johnson injury cloud

Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson could be denied the chance to play in the club’s first finals game in six years as he struggles with a lower leg injury.

The 32-year-old is under an injury cloud ahead of Saturday’s qualifying final away to Penrith, according to a report in the New Zealand Herald.

With first-choice five-eighth Luke Metcalf already sidelined with a hamstring issue, concerns over Johnson’s fitness will be an unwelcome distraction for coach Andrew Webster.

Johnson was one of a number of star Warriors rested for the final-round loss to the Dolphins with the club already having sewn up a top-four spot.

The mercurial playmaker has been in career-best form this year and is a strong contender to take out the Dally M Medal.

Johnson is said to have undergone limited training this week and Webster batted away questions on Wednesday around his halfback’s fitness when reporters in Auckland noticed him not partaking in a warm-up session.

“That’s happened several times this year,” Webster told reporters on Wednesday.

“We do extended warm-ups so Shaun warmed up on field No.1 today (Wednesday).

“We go straight into collisions and contact and we just manage that and time it better.

“I knew I was going to get asked that. I don’t care if I get asked that because it’s literally happened so many times.”

The Warriors are expected to land in Sydney late Thursday after taking a charter flight from Auckland.

Rookie Ronald Volkman looms as the most likely option to partner Te Maire Martin in the halves if Johnson is ruled out.