AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
johnson
Shaun Johnson is reportedly under an injury cloud and doubtful for the finals match against Penrith. Image by Andrew Cornaga/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Warriors’ NRL charge hit by Shaun Johnson injury cloud

George Clarke September 7, 2023

Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson could be denied the chance to play in the club’s first finals game in six years as he struggles with a lower leg injury.

The 32-year-old is under an injury cloud ahead of Saturday’s qualifying final away to Penrith, according to a report in the New Zealand Herald.

With first-choice five-eighth Luke Metcalf already sidelined with a hamstring issue, concerns over Johnson’s fitness will be an unwelcome distraction for coach Andrew Webster.

Johnson was one of a number of star Warriors rested for the final-round loss to the Dolphins with the club already having sewn up a top-four spot.

The mercurial playmaker has been in career-best form this year and is a strong contender to take out the Dally M Medal.

Johnson is said to have undergone limited training this week and Webster batted away questions on Wednesday around his halfback’s fitness when reporters in Auckland noticed him not partaking in a warm-up session.

“That’s happened several times this year,” Webster told reporters on Wednesday.

“We do extended warm-ups so Shaun warmed up on field No.1 today (Wednesday).

“We go straight into collisions and contact and we just manage that and time it better.

“I knew I was going to get asked that. I don’t care if I get asked that because it’s literally happened so many times.”

The Warriors are expected to land in Sydney late Thursday after taking a charter flight from Auckland.

Rookie Ronald Volkman looms as the most likely option to partner Te Maire Martin in the halves if Johnson is ruled out.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.