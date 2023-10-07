AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Endangered greater glider, Tallaganda State Forest
The endangered greater glider lost much of its habitat in the Black Summer fires. Image by HANDOUT/WWF AUSTRALIA
  • environmental issue

Watchdog hits back at Forestry Corp over glider search

Tracey Ferrier October 7, 2023

The Forestry Corporation has defended carrying out daytime searches for an endangered, nocturnal glider before logging a NSW forest.

The Tallaganda State Forest, east of Canberra, is one of the last strongholds for the imperilled greater glider, which lost much of its habitat in the Black Summer fires.

The state-owned corporation has been logging in the area but was recently hit with stop-work orders after one of the animals was found dead near a harvest site.

Logging in the Clouds Creek State Forest, NSW
Conservationists say logging in state forests has significantly damaged greater glider habitats.

The environmental watchdog says it lacks confidence in the corporation’s efforts to identify den trees, which must be retained.

The corporation’s pre-harvest habitat survey identified just one den tree but the Environment Protection Agency has since found 20 in areas earmarked for harvesting.

It’s now emerged the corporation carried out its survey work during the day, when spotters would have been far less likely to see nocturnal gliders moving into and out of den trees.

A spokeswoman for the corporation said it had met all requirements and there’s no stipulation that surveys must be conducted at night.

“It’s called a broad area habitat search so they are searching for threatened fauna as well as flora … they are not just searching for a particular nocturnal species,” she said.

She said den trees were strictly defined and that meant someone had to physically see a glider entering or leaving.

While just one den tree was identified in the survey, she said another 5400 hollow-bearing trees would be retained in the forest and they might also be den trees.

But the EPA has hit back, saying the rules governing survey work don’t list every single thing the corporation​ must do to comply with regulations.

“However, it does require them to plan, implement and undertake forestry operations in a competent manner, including to find and protect all greater glider dens with 50-metre exclusion zones,” it said.

The matter remains under investigation.

Greater glider, old growth forest south of Brisbane
Australia’s greater glider has gone from threatened to endangered in the space of six years.

Three conservation groups recently went into the forest and found 17 den trees over a small area, but their survey work was done from dusk into the night.

WWF-Australia, Wilderness Australia and South East Forest Rescue say hollow-bearing habitat trees aren’t protected in the same way den trees are.

Den trees must be given a 50-metre exclusion zone but habitat trees can be left standing in an entirely denuded landscape.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.