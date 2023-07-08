Waters on Townsville Supercars provisional pole

Tickford’s Cam Waters is on provisional pole for race 16 of the Supercars season after the Ford Mustangs roared back to life in Saturday’s first qualifying session.

Waters’ 1:13.320 lap time pipped rookie and fellow Ford driver Matt Payne by one tenth of a second for provisional pole, with Erebus Motorsport’s Will Brown third overall.

After the Mustangs struggled through Friday’s two practice sessions, the shootout will see an even 5-5 split with Camaros, scheduled for 12pm.

A Mustang is yet to win a race this year with all 15 races going the way of Chevrolets.

Championship leader Brodie Kostecki missed the top ten after struggling through practice on Friday with a steering-arm issue and qualifying 15th fastest for the first race around Reid Park.

Red Bull Ampol Racing drivers Broc Feeney and Shane van Gisbergen both earned shootout honours with van Gisbergen sneaking in by six hundredths of a second.

Only six tenths of a second separated the first from 17th.

Race 16 of the season begins at 2.40pm local time following the top-10 duel for grid positions.