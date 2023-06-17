Waters scores pole for Darwin Triple Crown opener

Cam Waters snared his first Supercars pole position of the year and became just the third Ford driver to start at the front of the grid in 2023 with a marvellous showing at Hidden Valley Raceway in Darwin.

Waters faced elimination in qualifying one and snuck into the second session by a thousandth of a second, before cracking under one minute and six seconds in Q2 to top the standings and repeating his efforts with 10 drivers left in the field.

Monster Energy Racing’s Waters on Saturday registered his first pole position since the final event of 2022 in Adelaide with a 1:05.902 time and became the seventh different driver to start first on the grid this season.

“In Q1 I was a bit nervous, I finished 20th trying to save a set (of tyres) but it paid off for us,” Waters told Fox Sports.

“Can’t be happier, just gotta convert this to a win.”

Red Bull Ampol’s Broc Feeney was consistent all throughout Friday’s practice sessions and delivered in qualifying to join Waters at the front of the grid.

Mark Winterbottom and two-time reigning Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen start on the second row, with Will Davison rounding out the top five.

Local talent Bryce Fullwood gave Darwin fans a morning to remember with his highest-ever qualifying position at his home circuit, starting 6th.

But it was a difficult start to the weekend for championship hopefuls Brodie Kostecki, Will Brown and Chaz Mostert.

Erebus Motorsport’s Kostecki and Brown, who sit atop the championship standings, missed Q3 altogether and start 11th and 19th respectively, while third placed Chaz Mostert begins in 17th position.

Race 13 of the Supercars season around Hidden Valley’s 2.9 kilometre circuit begins at 3.55pm (AEST).

RACE 13 QUALIFYING:

1. Cam Waters (Monster Energy Racing) 1:05.902

2. Broc Feeney (Red Bull Ampol Racing) +0.105

3. Mark Winterbottom (DEWALT Racing) +0.225

4. Shane van Gisbergen (Red Bull Ampol Racing) +0.290

5. Will Davison (Shell V-Power Racing) +0.372