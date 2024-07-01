AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Demons
The Demons have not kicked a final-quarter goal in their last two games. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Wavering Demons still in premiership hunt: defender

Anna Harrington July 1, 2024

Inconsistent Melbourne still believe they can contend for the AFL premiership, with defender Jake Lever urging his teammates to embrace the challenge of hunting down a finals berth.

The Demons (8-7) dropped to 12th after letting a 23-point lead slip in a heartbreaking five-point loss to Brisbane at the Gabba on Friday night.

But just six points separate third-placed Fremantle (38 points) and 13th-placed Hawthorn (32), while Melbourne (32) are two points outside the top eight.

When asked if Melbourne could still compete at the pointy end of the season, Lever said: “Yeah, absolutely. We’re only (just over) a game off third.

“It’s been an up-and-down season for everyone. Sydney are probably the only team in the competition right now that have had a pretty consistent run in terms of winning games and playing good football.

“So we understand that we’ve got a lot of work to do, no doubt about it.

Jake Lever
 Jake Lever insists the Demons remain right in the title hunt if they can fix their inconsistency. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS 

“For the past probably three years before this, we’ve been in positions where we’re holding on to top four whereas now we’re pushing to play finals. So it breeds a new challenge for the group.

“It’s about just coming in every day and wanting to get better and we definitely want to be playing finals footy and being a contender.

“And we have no doubt that if we continue to play like we did in the first three quarters (against Brisbane) we’re going to give ourselves the best chance.”

Coach Simon Goodwin lamented his charges going into their shells against Brisbane.

Melbourne have gone goalless in the fourth quarter in their past two games but Lever insisted it wasn’t just their attack struggling.

“It’s all parts of our game and it’s probably been a trend for the past two weeks, we acknowledge that, we’ve probably played a little bit safe,” he said.

“But it’s about giving guys belief that we’re there for a reason.

“We went away from what we were doing so well in the first three quarters.

“So for us it’s just continuing to play the game and not worrying about and get dictated to by results.”

Melbourne face West Coast at the MCG on Sunday, seeking amends for their shock 35-point away loss in May.

Eagles co-captain Oscar Allen has joined Jake Waterman in a taller forward line.

Allen
 Oscar Allen (c) has joined a taller West Coast forward line. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS 

“Steve (May), myself, the whole backline group are gonna be looking forward to that challenge because last time we probably got beaten by them,” Lever said.

“I only played a couple of minutes (after being concussed) but it was tough to watch from the bench.

“They’ve got some forwards but we like to pride ourselves on that when challenged and when there’s the best, we stand up and want to be able to really perform under those big expectations.”

Lever trained lightly on Monday at Gosch’s Paddock, but was feeling good after making his return from knee surgery against Brisbane.

Key forward Harry Petty, who was substituted out of the Lions game, had limited involvement.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.