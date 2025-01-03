‘We are safe’: worry after air crew allegedly attacked

Fijians are worried about the impact of alleged attacks on two Australian flight crew members who were celebrating New Year’s Eve on the tourist-dependent nation.

Local authorities are investigating allegations that one Virgin Australia crew member was robbed and another was sexually assaulted after attending the Nadi nightclub area on Fiji’s west coast.

Fiji’s tourism and civil aviation ministry said the incidents in the early hours of New Year’s Day were “regrettable”.

A suspect known to police had been questioned over the alleged sexual assault, Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka said.

Locals are worried this incident and another in December where four Australians, among a group of seven tourists, fell ill after drinking cocktails at the five-star Warwick Fiji resort could affect the tourism industry.

Hosanna Kabakoro, the founder of the Indigenous-led South Pacific Foundation which provides clean water access to rural and maritime communities in Fiji, says locals feel awful for the victims of the alleged crimes.

“The general feeling here in Fiji is that everyone feels so bad for the victims. We feel awful that they had a terrible experience while visiting Fiji,” Ms Kabakoro told AAP.

“It’s definitely the topic of discussion today here in Fiji, but generally, people are surprised that it happened here in Nadi.”

The NGO founder said the western coastal town is known for being a very safe place and reassured visitors that its nightlife is one of the safest places to go out in the Pacific.

Tourism is one of the largest contributors to Fiji’s wealth, accounting for about 40 per cent of the nation’s gross domestic product, according to the Australian government.

“For a country that’s as small as Fiji, that does rely as heavily on tourism as Fiji does, everyone is worried,” Ms Kabakoro said.

Three Virgin crew members have remained in their hotel rooms in Fiji since the incidents. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

“People rely on tourism here, whether you work for a resort, whether you’re a vendor, whether you’re a wedding planner, a makeup artist, a food or vegetable supplier.

“The western division of Nadi fully relies on tourism, and people are worried this is going to adversely affect the industry and sway people to switching their bookings to somewhere else.”

Ms Kabakoro, who was born and has lived in Fiji for most of her life, said the Pacific destination continued to be a welcoming place, urging visitors to frequent establishments that cater to tourism and having a local as a guide.

“We are safe. We are hospitable. We are accommodating,” she said.

Local Fijian MP Ketan Lal said the incidents were deeply concerning.

“Such incidents tarnish Fiji’s reputation as a safe and hospitable destination and highlight the urgent need for a thorough investigation and justice for the victims,” Mr Lal said on social media.

Three Virgin crew members have remained in their hotel rooms near Nadi International Airport since the incidents and the airline has sent support staff to Fiji.

The ministry said the crew members were in good health and should return home by the end of the week.

Alcohol poisoning was suspected as the cause of the mysterious illness affecting the seven tourists in December, but a toxicology report found the pina colada mixtures served did not contain illicit substances or methanol, and they have discharged from hospital after fully recovering.

