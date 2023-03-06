AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
The prime minister says he had a responsibility to act on making changes to taxes on superannuation. Image by Nikki Short/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

We had a responsibility to act on super tax: PM

Andrew Brown March 7, 2023

The prime minister says he had a responsibility to act on making changes to taxes on superannuation, following departmental advice on multi-million dollar balances.

While there had been broad community support for doubling the tax rate for superannuation balances with more than $3 million, Anthony Albanese indicated other tax changes were not on the horizon.

The tax rate for super balances more than $3 million will rise from 15 per cent to 30 per cent from July 2025, after the next election.

Mr Albanese told the Australian Financial Review’s Business Summit there was a larger imperative to act after seeing figures showing 17 people had more than $100 million in their super fund.

“When you get briefed by Treasury about that, you’ve got a responsibility to act,” he told the summit.

“That was the advice that we got, and when you look at the purpose of super, it’s very clear that that’s not the purpose of superannuation, so it was a worthwhile reform to do.”

The most recent Newspoll found a majority of voters supported the super changes, including 80 per cent of Labor voters and 54 per cent of Liberal voters.

However, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has promised to repeal the changes should the coalition win the next election.

Opposition finance spokeswoman Jane Hume said the government was relying on retirees to fix growing levels of debt.

“Perhaps the Albanese government could consider changing its attitude towards its budget spending, rather than increasing taxes,” she told ABC Radio on Tuesday.

“The best way to manage a budget … (is) simply controlling those spending urges, potentially reprioritising some of that enormous election wish list that the Labor government came to government with.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.