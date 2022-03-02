AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jazmin Chartres cleans up her flood damaged property in Brisbane.
Southeast Queensland is bracing for more rain as residents assess flood damage across the region. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • emergency incident

Weather warning amid mammoth Qld clean-up

Nick Gibbs March 3, 2022

Southeast Queensland is bracing for possible thunderstorms with the potential for giant hail and intense rain as residents gauge the extent of major flood damage across the region.

A trough is predicted to move across the southeast on Thursday and into Friday, and brings with it the potential for flash flooding and renewed river rises. 

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that heavy to intense falls, large to giant hail and damaging to destructive winds are possible, with rain developing from Wednesday night.

Isolated areas could receive falls of more than 150 millimetres, the bureau said.

Very dangerous thunderstorms and destructive winds are a “low probability, high impact scenario,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Wednesday. 

“There is some concern about these very dangerous thunderstorms so we are not over this yet, we’re not out of the woods,” she said.

“There’s still some concern out there and if you could just please make sure that you are listening (to warnings).”

Nine people have already died and thousands of homes and businesses have been ruined after a massive trough that dropped more than a metre of rain on many parts of the state’s southeast over three days.

Police are still searching for an elderly man who fell from a boat into the swollen Brisbane River near Breakfast Creek on Saturday afternoon.

In Brisbane, the river has dropped to minor-to-moderate flood levels as 8000 people sign up to the ‘mud army’ to help with the clean-up.

More than 17,500 homes and businesses in Brisbane, Gympie, Ipswich and Logan are believed to have been damaged by the widespread flooding, along with roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

