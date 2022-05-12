AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
karrie webb
Karrie Webb says her heart sank when she read childhood hero Greg Norman's comments on Saudi Arabia. Image by Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS
  • golf

Webb disappointed by Norman’s Saudi views

Oliver Caffrey May 12, 2022

Karrie Webb has been left stunned by Greg Norman after her fellow Australian golfing great appeared to brush off Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

Norman has attracted widespread condemnation for saying “we all make mistakes” in response to a question about the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The 67-year-old is leading the controversial breakaway Golf Invitational Series, financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Webb, a seven-time major champion, was shocked by Norman’s comments.

“The little girl in me just died well and truly!!,” Webb tweeted, referencing a Golf Digest link.

“Has anyones (sic) childhood hero disappointed them as much as I am now??”

Norman has been regularly pressed on partnering with Saudi Arabia for the rebel tour but his latest comments have been widely criticised.

“From what I heard and what you guys reported, just take ownership of what it is,” the two-time major winner told reporters. 

“Look, we’ve all made mistakes, and you just want to learn from those mistakes and how you can correct them going forward.”

Later asked about Saudi Arabia’s discrimination against the LGBTQ community, Norman replied: “I’m not sure whether I even have any gay friends, to be honest with you.”

