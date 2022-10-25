AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Weird and wonderful budget winners
Here are some of the weird and wonderful spending items buried deep in the federal budget. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Weird and wacky winners of federal budget

Kat Wong October 25, 2022

There are some weird and wonderful spending items buried deep in the federal budget.

LONELY FISHERMEN

Fishermen and seafood workers will receive extra support through a $1.5 million mental health program named “Stay Afloat”.

The initiative, run by Seafood Industry Australia, will set up 50 wellbeing hubs in fishing communities across the country.

HOMELESS HAIRCUTS

Australians experiencing homelessness will receive free haircuts after Labor pledged $400,000 over two years to Short Back and Sidewalks. 

The charity will provide thousands of haircuts to people sleeping rough.

SEAWEED FARMERS

Seaweed producers will receive a sizeable cash injection as the government invests $8.1 million over three years in the low-emissions livestock feed.

The funding will help establish a national hatchery network and support scientific research.

BEEF HEADS

Beef Australia 2024, Casino Beef Week, the second Dairy Symposium, LambEx, and other agricultural events will get $12.4 million over three years.

WORLD EXPO FANS

Taxpayers will shell out $100 million over four years so Australia can participate in the 2025 World Expo in Osaka.

ETHICAL SNEAKERHEADS

Morally upstanding Australian sneakerheads rejoice.

The government will spend $6.1 million over four years encouraging consumers to buy ethically sourced Australian clothes and footwear. 

