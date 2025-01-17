AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ryan
AFL star Liam Ryan (l) could be in strife after being involved in a street brawl. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

West Coast star Liam Ryan involved in street fight

Justin Chadwick January 17, 2025

West Coast forward Liam Ryan could be in hot water after vision emerged of him involved in a wild street brawl.

Just hours after Ryan spoke at the unveiling of the Indigenous All Stars jumper on Thursday morning, vision of the fight emerged on social media.

West Coast released a statement on Friday saying they were aware of the incident, confirming Ryan was involved, and the AFL’s Integrity Unit have been contacted.

The video, taken on Wednesday night in Fremantle, shows Ryan involved in a violent one-on-one physical altercation.

Both men throw a flurry of punches at each other while surrounded by onlookers who are egging them on.

Remarkably, there were no obvious physical signs Ryan had been in a fight when he spoke in front of cameras alongside Caleb Serong on Thursday morning.

Ryan
 Ryan (l) and Fremantle midfielder Caleb Serong pose for the media on Thursday. Image by Justin Chadwick/AAP PHOTOS 

“Liam and his partner Evana are safe, and Liam will continue with preseason training on Friday morning,” West Coast said in a statement.

“The club is working to gather all the information, will support Liam throughout this process and will make no further comment at this time.”

Ryan spoke with pride about what it would mean to represent the Indigenous All Stars in the February 15 clash with Fremantle at Optus Stadium.

“I grew up watching blokes like (Adam) Goodes and Lewis Jetta and the Davey brothers, and it was my dream to play in a game like this. It means a lot,” Ryan said.

It’s the first time the Indigenous All Stars will be in action since 2015, and Ryan called for it to be played every two years in the future.

Ryan was in a playful mood during Thursday’s press conference, joking he might have to play in the ruck given the sheer amount of small forward talent picked for the Indigenous All Stars side.

The 28-year-old is one of West Coast’s biggest stars and an important cog in leading the club through it’s biggest ever rebuild. 

In 2018, Ryan was convicted of drink driving and lost his licence after crashing into a tree in Armadale.

The incident happened just months before Ryan played an important role in West Coast’s grand-final win over Collingwood.

In 2017, Ryan was banned from Crown Casino for a period of time due to unacceptable behaviour.

