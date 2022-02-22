AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A-League Men leaders Western United.
Confidence is high in the Western United camp as they lead the A-League Men ladder. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Western finding belief under Aloisi in ALM

Anna Harrington February 22, 2022

After steering Western United out of the doldrums and to the top of the A-League Men table, John Aloisi says there is a new sense of belief building at the fledgling club.

Aloisi took over after United finished 10th last season and has led the club to seven wins and two draws in 12 league games.

“The boys are starting to believe,” he said.

“We’re always improving. We’re looking to improve, we’re competing each game with whoever is put in front of us and we’re building.

“We’re not talking about where we are on the table or where we want to be. Everyone knows that every club wants to be there at the end of the season competing for silverware. We’re no different.

“But we’re just focused on improving each game, each training session. 

“But you can see the lift in the players, you see the confidence growing in the playing group and that’s important – and that comes with results.”

United host Sydney FC at AAMI Park on Wednesday night, just 11 days after their 1-1 away draw.

“We know what Sydney FC are like,” Aloisi said.

They’ve been playing that way for a number of years, they’re a good side, they’ve got quality players and it’s not going to be an easy game.”

“But we’re looking forward to it because it’s another challenge.”

United received a timely boost ahead of the match, with Lachlan Wales signing a two-year contract extension.

The winger said having Aloisi in charge made re-signing an “easy” decision.

“He’s been massively important to me. He’s really believed in me, starting me every match,” Wales said.

To have someone believe in you and give you confidence to express yourself every weekend is really important.

“Coming in, (with) what he’s achieved in the game, he’s definitely someone I can learn off and play my best football with. 

“He’s really instilling a good culture, and the main thing is that belief is starting to come now.”

