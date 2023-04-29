AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Western United
Western Utd are trying to become the second expansion team to win silverware in their first season. Image by Will Murray/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Western United chase maiden A-League Women triumph

Anna Harrington and George Clarke
April 29, 2023

After a season of defying expectations, A-League Women newcomers Western United are confident they can stun powerhouse Sydney FC in their first grand final.

United will attempt to become the second expansion team, after Melbourne City in 2015-16, to claim silverware in their inaugural season in the clash at CommBank Stadium on Sunday.

The newcomers, who finished second in the regular season, beat Sydney 1-0 in their semi-final, earning a week off to freshen up before the rematch.

“We all went into this season with a good attitude but not really expecting a whole lot from ourselves and not knowing what to expect with new players coming in and whatnot,” captain Jaclyn Sawicki told AAP.

“We’ve gone above and beyond our expectations and we’ve worked really hard.

“This is why we play this beautiful game, its these big games and we’re really excited.”

There is no hiding away from the Australian Professional League’s decision to sell the grand final to Sydney, which means United have to travel despite technically earning hosting rights by beating the Sky Blues in the semi-final.

“It will be a little bit sweeter (to win despite that) and knowing that we were one point away from the premiership in our first season,” Sawicki said.

“We really want to come away with something at the end of this.”

Hannah Keane’s goal proved the difference last time around as United physically bullied the Sky Blues.

“We knew they’d be aggressive, we just probably weren’t aggressive enough back,” Sydney coach Ante Juric said.

“We need to show people that even though we’re skilful and attacking, we need to protect and stand up for ourselves.”

Sydney bounced back from that defeat with a hard-fought win over Melbourne Victory.

Juric hoped a more match-hardened lead-in, especially for Charlotte Mclean and Madison Haley, who had injuries through the season, could deliver a second championship from Sydney’s sixth consecutive grand final. 

“Not having a bye has definitely helped us. In the past year it’s hurt us, so I’m a lot happier to have had that game last week,” he said.

Juric expected United to again sit deep and attempt to catch Sydney on the counter, and urged his charges to create and put away chances.

United’s stoic defence kept Cortnee Vine, Princess Ibini, Haley and playmaker Mackenzie Hawkesby at bay last time out but they’ll be without defender Angie Beard (foot).

“Obviously that front line and the midfield are a really strong attacking force,” Sawicki said.

“We’re a team that fight for each other until the end and if we’re gonna bring that fighting spirit and just be a little bit better on the ball than we were last game, then we’re also gonna put up a really good fight.”

United have named Chloe Logarzo to return from a lingering foot injury while Sydney are at full strength.

