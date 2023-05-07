Wests Tigers win again to heap pain on Dragons, Griffin

Third-gamer Jahream Bula has the Wests Tigers believing again after another match-winning play in an 18-16 NRL heart-stopper against St George Illawarra.

The Dragons looked set to end a four-game losing streak when returning half Jayden Sullivan scored his second try to put them ahead midway through the second half at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday.

But it was Tim Sheens’ side, fresh off an upset of defending premiers Penrith last week, who scored against the tide and held on for their second win of the season.

And it was mostly thanks to the 21-year-old fullback.

The Dragons were eyeing the match-winning try when Ben Hunt soccered a loose pass through the line and regathered and set up a three-on-one in the right corner with 90 seconds to play.

But Mosese Suli stepped inside and was wrapped up by Bula, who then recovered to shunt hulking winger Mikaele Ravalawa into touch as he launched for the line.

“I just knew I had to make the tackle, it was the last minute of the game,” Bula said.

“I just had to get there. That’s all I’m thinking about in that moment.”

It capped a brilliant fortnight for the fullback, who was faultless against the Panthers and somehow stopped Nathan Cleary from scoring the match-winner.

“We were losing heaps of those moments in the first few rounds,” captain Api Koroisau said.

“Two weeks in a row to make those huge tackles; it’s no surprise we’re winning games now.

“Those little efforts creates belief in the team … it makes us feel incredible.”

The Tigers are still last, behind the Dragons on points difference, and Sheens knows they must improve immensely to challenge South Sydney next week.

But the Dragons have now lost five straight games by no more than six points – four of them by two or less – adding to the turbulence as the their board actively looks at alternative coaching options for 2024.

“We’re close but just doing enough to get beat,” Griffin said.

“At vital times we come up with the wrong option … it’s heartbreaking for everyone, just losing by two.”

The Tigers, set back by the late withdrawal of John Bateman (hamstring) in the warm-up, led by four points after a fumbling and sometimes bumbling first half.

Winger Ravalawa scored first after Junior Tupou’s unforced error from a short Hunt bomb.

Starford To’a had the reply for Wests when they regained a cross-field bomb of their own, before Bula’s sharp one-handed grab and offload allowed David Nofoaluma to steam over in the corner.

The Tigers let the Dragons back into the contest though, Brandon Wakeham’s penalty kick not finding touch just minutes after the Tigers five-eighth nailed a 40-20.

Fresh off the bench, playmaker Sullivan threw a dummy and raced 25 metres to score.

Sullivan produced the goods again to put the Dragons ahead after the break, stepping back inside two defenders for his second try and conversion.

They looked destined to extend their lead but it was Tupou who scored next to put the Tigers up by two in the final lead change with 14 minutes to play.