FLOODS NSW
Lismore and the Northern Rivers have borne the brunt of the weather system over the past month. Image by Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS
  • flood

Wet and windy weather to hit drenched NSW

Farid Farid March 31, 2022

With more rainfall expected, the niggling low pressure system hovering over Northern Rivers communities in NSW for the past month isn’t going to subside soon.

The Bureau of Meteorology says further river rises in the devastated region are expected.

This comes as Lismore braced again for Wilsons River to reach 12 metres overnight – a record that was only broken in unprecedented floods last month.

Up to 120mm of rain is set for Thursday on the mid North Coast.

Nambucca Heads and Coffs Harbour will receive heavy rainfalls and thunderstorms.

As the low moves further away the Northern Rivers, gusty winds that will bring down tress and powerlines will swoop in.

Sydney has experienced its wettest March since 1942, with multiple flood warnings issued in the west.

More than 520mm of rain has fallen this month, with much more expected.

Evacuation orders affecting some 28,000 people are in place.

The State Emergency Service performed more than 55 rescues in the 24 hours to Wednesday night.

A search is under way for 55-year-old aged-care nurse Anita Brakel, from Nowra in south Lismore.

She was trapped in her white Holden station wagon in floodwaters from about 10pm on Tuesday. 

Police are appealing for any information as to her whereabouts.

