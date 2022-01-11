AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
SOUTHERN BELL FROG
The Sound of Water website features a number of animal calls, including the southern bell frog. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • animal

Wetland brought to life digitally

Liv Casben January 12, 2022

Ever imagined what it is like to stand in a wetland as it fills up and comes to life?

Well wonder no more. 

Researchers from the Australian National University, Charles Sturt University and the Commonwealth Environmental Water Office, have collaborated to create an interactive website which allows users to do just that.

A wetland on the Murrumbidgee River in NSW, which is the recipient of government-allocated environmental water flows, has been brought to life through the website, thought to be an international first.

“It’s as if you were standing there and listening, for every hour over nine days, to how the wetland changed,” said Associate Professor in Ecology at CSU Skye Wassens, who helped lead the project.

Scientists have been examining the wetland, which sits on privately owned farming land between Hay and Balranald in southwestern NSW, for the past 14 years.

It is part of a larger project which monitors 24 sites across southwestern NSW examining the impact of environmental flows on the river system.

The Commonwealth requires researchers to monitor the outcomes of environmental water delivery, to identify the positives and negatives that might have occurred.

“We have really good relationships with landholders, some are irrigation and others are grazing, and we work with them to make sure we’re delivering water at times that is ecologically beneficial, but also making sure that land can still remain productive,” Ms Wassens told AAP.

The Sound of Water website features a number of animal calls, including a range of species of frogs – from the inland banjo and spotted marsh frogs, to the endangered southern bell frogs.

Using remote audio devices, scientists have recorded hundreds of thousands of hours of audio from the mostly privately owned land. 

The devices recorded five minutes every hour every day for the past eight years as CSU scientists monitored 24 sites across the Murrumbidgee and Yanco Billabong areas as part of the Commonwealth’s requirements.

And now the scientific data has been made available to others through the website.

“We started looking at the audio data and trying to find ways to present that data in a way that it would be valued and useful for a much broader audience,” said Ms Wassens.

Professor of Design at ANU Mitchell Whitelaw, who designed the website, “wanted to find a way of really bringing it to life and to show people what’s actually happening in the wetlands”.

Professor Whitelaw told AAP the site attempts to engage the user, to show them what it is like when an environmental flow reaches the wetland “and explodes with life”.

“It’s a first in that we’re using this audio to offer to people in a way that’s interactive. We’re really handing it over to the audience to explore,” he told AAP. 

“This is the first project to turn them into an interactive interface that people can explore, and we’re also then turning it into a digital story.

“By creating visualisations of the audio – called false-colour spectrograms – it becomes explorable in a new way.

“I don’t think anyone has ever done interactive spectrograms like this and particularly not for a wetland environment.” 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.