AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Australian farmers are weighing up their plans as wheat prices rise.
Global wheat prices are forecast to rise if the Ukraine-Russia situation escalates. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • agriculture

Wheat farmers take heed of Ukraine tension

Liv Casben and Jonathan Barrett
February 15, 2022

Australian grain farmers are preparing for the main sowing season as global wheat prices trade near decade highs over concerns a Russian invasion of Ukraine would disrupt global exports.

Russia and Ukraine account for about one-third of grains and oil seeds traded globally, which means any disruption to shipping caused by conflict and sanctions would send ripples through the market.

Australian grains farmer Brett Hosking told AAP the tension was creating uncertainty but it was unlikely to impact what growers planted.

“Potentially, what is a good market opportunity at the moment may not be in a period of time,” said Mr Hosking, who runs a farm in Victoria.

Australia is one of the world’s biggest wheat exporters, with many grain farmers recently harvesting back-to-back bumper crops after years of drought. The planting window for the upcoming wheat season opens around April.

Mr Hosking, chair of GrainGrowers Australia, said that while there was likely to be a short-term bump in wheat prices for Australia, that pricing could change significantly between now and when crops are planted and harvested.

He said with commodity prices high, “any crop is a good choice at the moment”.

Global currency, commodity and equity markets have been impacted by the increasingly tense situation on the Russia-Ukraine border, where troops are stationed, with investors seeking out safe-haven assets. US officials have warned an invasion could happen at any time.

Rabobank agricultural analyst Dennis Voznesenski forecasts that global wheat prices could rise by 50 per cent or more if there is a full-scale conflict and grain exports from the Black Sea region are stripped from the already tight global market.

M Voznesenski told AAP that wheat was very price sensitive because buyers can’t readily substitute it for alternatives.

“Wheat is probably the most reactive because wheat is the most inelastic in terms of demand,” Mr Voznesenski said.

“We are at multi-year highs for wheat prices already so this has been another factor that adds to that.” 

Australian farmers have been making the most of good growing conditions in recent years by selling grain into a market where demand has been strong, caused in part by poor harvests in major northern hemisphere grain-producing countries.

Global wheat prices are trading at levels last seen in 2013 when dry weather dented production, especially in the US.

Matthew Madden, a grains farmer in NSW, said while farmers were watching the Ukraine situation closely, it would not necessarily impact his own sewing plans. 

“From a personal perspective I don’t want war to drive up prices,” Mr Madden said. 

“You might get a sugar hit but it doesn’t tend to end well.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.