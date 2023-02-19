AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia India woes
David Warner's position in the side is one of the issues Australia have to address in India. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Where to now for Cummins’ humbled Aussies in India?

Oliver Caffrey February 20, 2023

FIVE QUESTIONS AUSTRALIA’S CRICKET HIERARCHY WILL NOW PONDER AFTER THE SECOND TEST HAMMERING IN INDIA

1. What to do with David Warner?

The veteran opener’s tour appears over after suffering a concussion and a broken elbow in the second Test. A “weary” Warner was subbed out for Matt Renshaw and watched the last two days from the sidelines. The left-hander was already under pressure to keep his spot after scoring just one Test century in the last three years. Travis Head looked comfortable batting in Warner’s customary position early in Australia’s doomed second innings.

2. Did they get their preparation wrong?

Australia opted against playing a tour game in India, preferring to get ready for the blockbuster Border-Gavaskar series by training on spin-friendly pitches in Sydney, and then an intensive training camp in Bangalore once they landed in India. But Australia’s batters have looked indecisive, caught playing too defensively or trying ultra-aggressive sweeps against India’s star spinners. 

3. How can they better play Jadeja and Ashwin?

India’s two star spinners are not new to international cricket. Jadeja and Ashwin are both in their mid-30s and have been playing against Australia for more than a decade. But the way some of Australia’s batters have faced up to the pair this series, you could be forgiven for thinking they have come up with a new way to bowl. They haven’t. Jadeja and Ashwin are just class cricketers, and they have been making Australia’s batting line-up look clueless.

4. Could they have managed Ashton Agar better?

The bowling allrounder looks set to tour India without playing a Test after being leapfrogged by debutants Matt Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy. Kuhnemann only received the call up to Australia’s squad last week, but was still the preferred left-arm spin option over Agar. Australia were determined to pick Agar for India, even after his disappointing showing against South Africa at the SCG. He has been down on confidence and, unfortunately, he has struggled to find any with his bowling.

5. What to do about the tail?

Australia’s lower order used to be the envy of world cricket, squeezing out valuable runs from every last member of the XI. But India have shown Australia up, boasting genuine bowling allrounders all the way down to Ravichandran Ashwin, who has made five Test centuries, at No.9. Australia’s top-order has crumbled in horrific fashion, but the tail, apart from the hard-working Nathan Lyon, could also do with extra work on their batting.

