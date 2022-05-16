AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Halfback Nic White has re-signed with Rugby Australia.
Nic White has rejected a massive Japanese offer to extend his contract with Rugby Australia. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby union

White re-signs for 2023 Rugby World Cup

Melissa Woods May 17, 2022

Veteran halfback Nic White has signed on to help lead Australia to next year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

The No.9 has turned his back on a seven-figure Japan offer and extended terms with both the Brumbies and Rugby Australia until the end of 2023.

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said it was a coup to have White recommit to Australia ahead of the flagship tournament, with the 31-year-old in vintage form.

“Nic’s one of the best halfbacks in the world and to have him recommit to Australian Rugby is a massive positive for the Wallabies and the Brumbies,” Rennie said.

“He has amazing work ethic, has high expectations of himself and demands the same from those around him.

“Whitey’s a top man, his competitiveness is infectious and he’s playing the house down at the moment.”

White was believed to have wrestled with the massive offer, with his Brumbies and Test teammate Tom Banks reportedly unable to resist a Japanese deal with $1.4 million a year.

Young five-eighth Noah Lolesio also opted to stick with the Brumbies and Wallabies, signing a contract last week.

After stints in France and England, White returned to Australia in 2020 after the last Rugby World Cup in Japan.

He has turned out for the Brumbies 94 times and with 47 Test caps, could reach 50 in the upcoming England series after making his debut in 2013.

I’m really happy to be staying at the club and in Australian rugby,” White said.

“It’s been a long process, but my goal has always been to stay at the Brumbies and to continue to earn the right play for my country.

“The Brumbies are home to me, I love the club and my focus now is fully on the Blues this Saturday and the exciting challenges we have ahead of us.”

With a clever kicking game and feisty demeanour, White has helped the Canberra team to second spot on the Super Rugby Pacific ladder.

He has been Rennie’s first choice at halfback ahead of Queensland Tate McDermott and Jake Gordon of the Waratahs.

