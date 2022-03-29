Who are the budget winners and losers?

WINNERS AND LOSERS IN THE 2022/23 BUDGET

WINNERS

Motorists – $300 saving per car over six months with fuel tax cut

Universities – extra spending on research commercialisation

Jobseekers – training to get into digital jobs

Low and middle-income earners – $420 cost of living relief

Regional Australians – extra road, rail, communications and business support

—

LOSERS

Underemployed – the underemployment rate stands at 6.6 per cent

State schools – Payments for state and territory government schools to drop by $796.5 million over four years

Recreation and culture – Drop of 13.9 per cent in real terms in spending over four years

Sport – Funding down 38.7 per cent in real terms over four years as community programs end

Health department bureaucrats – 381 positions to go as various programs come to an end