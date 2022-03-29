AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A crowd city street scene showing people who are young and diverse.
Some of the winners in this year's budget are women, the elderly, taxpayers and small business. Image by GLENN CAMPBELL
  • politics

Who are the budget winners and losers?

Paul Osborne March 29, 2022

WINNERS AND LOSERS IN THE 2022/23 BUDGET

WINNERS

Motorists – $300 saving per car over six months with fuel tax cut

Universities – extra spending on research commercialisation

Jobseekers – training to get into digital jobs

Low and middle-income earners – $420 cost of living relief

Regional Australians – extra road, rail, communications and business support

LOSERS

Underemployed – the underemployment rate stands at 6.6 per cent

State schools – Payments for state and territory government schools to drop by $796.5 million over four years

Recreation and culture – Drop of 13.9 per cent in real terms in spending over four years

Sport – Funding down 38.7 per cent in real terms over four years as community programs end

Health department bureaucrats – 381 positions to go as various programs come to an end

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.