A voter study has revealed what was behind Labor's success at this year's federal election. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
Why Labor won federal election revealed

Tess Ikonomou June 20, 2022

Voters’ age and level of education were the two deciders behind Labor’s election victory, new research has revealed. 

More than one in three people under 55 who had previously voted for the coalition in the 2019 federal election ditched the party at this year’s poll. 

The coalition also lost voters with higher levels of education in droves. 

A survey of more than 3500 voters by the Australian National University found people felt more positive about the direction the nation is taking under the Albanese Labor government’s leadership. 

Australians living in capital cities also turned their backs on the Morrison government in increasing numbers. 

Almost one third of urban coalition voters cast their ballot for another party in the May election, compared to 23 per cent of their regional counterparts. 

Co-author Professor Nicholas Biddle said satisfaction with Australia’s path had risen. 

“This is one of the highest levels of satisfaction we have seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the black summer bushfires of 2019-2020,” he said. 

“Most Australians seem satisfied with the election and their decision.”

The research found women were less likely to vote for the coalition compared to men, with almost one quarter of female voters choosing the Greens. 

Younger people were more likely to vote for Labor, but “substantially more likely” to vote for the Greens.

Coalition voters were found to be older, with lower income and education levels.

Meanwhile, Labor voters tended to have high education levels and live in capital cities. 

