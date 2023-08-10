AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Tanya Lee Glover's body was found at a Brisbane unit block in December
Tanya Lee Glover's skeletal remains were found at a Brisbane unit block in December 2022. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • police

‘Why?’: woman found hidden in building wall identified

Fraser Barton August 10, 2023

The remains of a woman whose body as hidden in the wall of a Brisbane apartment block for about 13 years have been identified by police, who are investigating why anyone would target “a vulnerable single female in this way”.

Homicide detectives announced the breakthrough in the “jigsaw puzzle” investigation eight months after cleaners discovered her skeletal remains, tightly wrapped and partially buried in a locked area behind the wall in the building at Alderley.

The woman was Tanya Lee Glover, who was about 38 when she died, Queensland Police said on Thursday.

Investigators had speculated the remains, which were found on December 7, 2022, had been hidden there for some time. Residents failed to notice any smell. 

Police used familial DNA to positively identify Ms Glover, who would have been 52 by now, Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham said.

Detectives believe she was placed there in 2009 or 2010.

“I am pleased to report that we can put a name and a face to this tragic discovery,” Det Supt Massingham said.

Ms Glover was unemployed, kept to herself and led a very quiet and subdued lifestyle.

In an appeal for information earlier this year, police said they believed she had been dead since at least 2015 but might have died as early as 2009.

A joint Queensland and federal police investigation found Ms Glover moved to Queensland from NSW in 2006 and lived in the inner Brisbane suburb of Fortitude Valley.

Ms Glover was vision and hearing-impaired and was not known to authorities. 

No missing persons reports were lodged on her behalf, but her parents are still alive and have now been informed of her death. 

“They fell out of contact with her some time ago and were of the mistaken belief that she was elsewhere in the country,” Det Supt Massingham said. 

“They are obviously upset, they are obviously traumatised as a result of the news that we have provided to them and they are indeed saddened by this recent development.

“The next piece of this investigative jigsaw puzzle is to try to establish who knew Ms Glover so that we can build a victim profile of her and try to identify any persons who may have wished to harm her or who had motive to do so.”

The case is peculiar, police say.

“We’re yet to establish why someone or persons would target a vulnerable single female in this way and callously go about disposing of her body in the way and nature that we have observed,” Det Supt Massingham said.

Ms Glover is described as Caucasian, between 155cm and 165cm tall with dark brown hair.

Police are urging anyone who recognises or may have known her to contact police. 

“But we also appeal to anyone – now that they see that photograph and they are better informed as to what the deceased looks like – to re-contact us if they have further information,” Det Supt Massingham said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.