 Wicketkeeper Carey to debut in Gabba Test

Alex Carey
Wicketkeeper Alex Carey will make his Test debut for Australia against England at the Gabba. Image by David Gray/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Wicketkeeper Carey to debut in Gabba Test

Rob Forsaith December 2, 2021

Australia’s selectors have backed experienced wicketkeeper Alex Carey to excel in Tim Paine’s absence at the Gabba.

Carey and Josh Inglis, yet to play international cricket in any format, were locked in a selection showdown to replace former skipper Paine in the XI for the series-opener that begins on Wednesday.

Carey, having captained Australia’s ODI side earlier this year and played 83 white-ball matches for Australia, always loomed as the frontrunner.

“I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity. It’s an exciting build-up for what is a huge series,” Carey said.

“My focus is on preparing and playing my part in helping Australia secure the Ashes.

“This is also for my dad, who has been my coach, mentor and mate.

“My mum, my wife Eloise, kids Louis and Clementine, my brother and sister and all of those who have supported me. I will be doing my absolute best to make them and our country proud.”

Inglis returned home to Perth on Tuesday.

Carey’s call-up was only confirmed on Thursday, after coach Justin Langer returned from visiting Paine in Hobart to offer support.

“Alex has been a regular member of the national side in white-ball cricket, particularly in the one-day game,” chairman of selectors George Bailey said.

“He is an excellent cricketer and a fine individual, who will bring many great strengths into the team.”

