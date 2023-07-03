Widodo to meet Albanese for key talks in Sydney visit

A pilot program to get more Australian students to speak Indonesian is set to be unveiled as President Joko Widodo begins his visit.

The Indonesian president touched down in Sydney on Monday night for a three-day trip to Australia.

Mr Widodo will meet with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday for one-on-one talks where trade, regional security and climate will be on the agenda.

It is expected a pilot program to boost rates of Indonesian speakers in Australia will also be announced, as the federal government looks to expand ties with the Southeast Asian nation.

The scheme is set to make use of the rising number of Indonesian students studying at Australian universities, which has rebounded following downturns induced by COVID-19.

Mr Widodo will hold business talks in Sydney to start the day on Tuesday, before meeting with Governor-General David Hurley at Admiralty House.

A state lunch will then be held, also attended by senior ministers from both countries.

The two leaders will then travel to Taronga Zoo, where formal one-on-one talks will take place before the pair visit a Sumatran tiger exhibit.

West Australian Premier Roger Cook will also hold talks with Mr Widodo in Sydney, with the pair likely to discuss Indonesia’s transition towards renewable energy and its aspirations for an electric vehicle manufacturing industry.

Indonesia has been looking at developing electric vehicle infrastructure across the country.

An agreement is expected to be inked between the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and WA on critical mineral supplies, after the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding on the issue in February.

Defence issues, such as the AUKUS partnership and tensions in the region, are also expected to be discussed between the two nations’ leaders.

Visa arrangements between Australia and Indonesia will be part of the bilateral talks in a bid to increase movement between the countries.

Mr Widodo’s trip will likely be his last trip to Australia before his term as president expires next year, as Indonesians head to the polls in early 2024.

The visit comes as the federal government is expected to finalise its Southeast Asia economic strategy to 2040 in coming weeks.