Chris Dawson (file image)
Submissions on the sentence for convicted wife murderer Christopher Dawson are set to be heard. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • homicide

Wife-killer Chris Dawson back in court

Miklos Bolza November 10, 2022

Ten weeks after being found guilty of murdering his wife Lynette 40 years ago, Christopher Dawson will be back in court to argue over the length of any jail time imposed.

At midday on Thursday in the NSW Supreme Court, Justice Ian Harrison is set to hear submissions from prosecutors and Dawson’s legal team about what sentence the convicted murderer should be given.

On August 30, the judge delivered a five-hour long judgment outlining why the now 74-year-old was guilty of killing his wife and disposing of her body.

“I am left in no doubt. I am satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the only rational inference (is that) Lynette Dawson died on or about 8 January 1982 as a result of conscious or voluntary act committed by Christopher Dawson,” Justice Harrison said.

Motives for the killing include the former teacher’s obsession with one of his high school students, known as JC, and his desire to be in an unfettered relationship with her.

Mrs Dawson went missing from the couple’s Bayview home in Sydney’s northern beaches four decades ago. Her body has never been found despite extensive police searches.

Dawson has consistently denied any involvement in his wife’s disappearance, claiming she simply up and left her family home and children without a trace.

Justice Harrison rejected this version of events as “ludicrous”.

Two days after the judgment, a lawyer for the ex-Newtown Jets rugby league player told the court that his client had already received death threats while at Silverwater prison due to the high profile nature of the case.

The case shot into the public eye largely as a result of The Teacher’s Pet podcast by The Australian’s Hedley Thomas which garnered millions of views across the globe.

On the day of the guilty verdict, police confirmed the investigation into Mrs Dawson’s murder was not over and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Dawson has already filed an appeal of his conviction.

