Wighton
Ricky Stuart says he won't be surprised if Jack Wighton (pic) wants to rethink his move to Souths. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Wighton Souths backlip would be understandable: Stuart

Alex Mitchell August 24, 2023

Ricky Stuart says he can understand why five-eighth Jack Wighton might want to backflip on his decision to head to troubled South Sydney next season.

The Canberra coach addressed swirling rumours on Thursday that his star player had changed his mind about honouring the four-year deal he penned with the Rabbitohs in April, saying if it were true he wouldn’t be surprised. 

Stuart couldn’t resist a snipe at the under-fire Bunnies, who had club legend Sam Burgess walk out on them this week following speculation star duo Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker held too much influence.

The Rabbitohs are at great risk of missing finals and will need to beat the Sydney Roosters in round 27 to keep their spot in the eight.

“I can certainly understand why he’d want to renege at the moment,” Stuart quipped on Thursday morning. “You’ve all rung me and asked me about it … there’s nothing in it.”

The 30-year-old’s decision was an emotional blow for the Raiders when he made his call earlier this season, with both Wighton and Stuart moved to tears having worked together for a decade.

Wighton is racing the clock to make what could be a final appearance at Canberra’s GIO Stadium as he looks to prove his fitness after tweaking a hamstring at training before the Raiders’ win against Canterbury last weekend.

Great mate Jarrod Croker is facing the same predicament, the 300-game champion is also preparing for his nation’s capital swansong against Brisbane on Saturday night, although both could get another home game if they cling onto a spot in the NRL’s top eight.

With 545 games between them, Stuart acknowledged losing that experience would leave a gaping hole in his side.

“What they’ve achieved personally throughout their careers as Canberra Raiders players is enormous,” he said.

“I was going through some of the accolades and awards they’ve received … the longevity of their careers, it’s amazing career for both players.

“You can’t replace 500 games with anyone, you can’t just go out and buy a player who’s at 200, 250, 300 games and fill that experience.

“We’ll go in a different direction next year, but that’s next year … it’d be nice for both boys that we get them sent out in the proper fashion.”

