A file photo of the Melbourne skyline
Thunderstorms brought heavy rain, hail and wind which battered Melbourne. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
Wild weather clean-up begins in Victoria

AAP January 29, 2022

More than 1500 Victorians have sought emergency assistance and thousands are without power, as a clean-up begins following days of wild weather across the state.

Thunderstorms brought heavy rain, hail and wind which battered Melbourne on Friday afternoon and into the evening.

A severe weather warning, which has since been cancelled, alerted Victorians to damaging winds, heavy rainfall and flash flooding due to a “cluster of strong storms” moving across the state.

Victoria’s State Emergency Service has received more than 1600 calls for help across the state, including increasing reports of cars entering flood water, building damage, flooding and trees down.

More than 7000 Victorians are without power on Saturday morning.

Melbourne has received about 38.6mm of rain in the past 24 hours, with more showers forecast for Saturday.

Flood warnings have been issued for a number of rivers, including Melbourne’s Yarra River, Dandenong Creek, Bunyip and Werribee rivers.

Flash flooding hit Werribee, in Melbourne’s west, Ballarat and the Brisbane Ranges.

