AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Will Pucovski has been subbed out of Victoria's Sheffield Shield game.
Will Pucovski has suffered another concussion setback in Victoria's Sheffield Shield match. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Will Pucovski suffers new concussion blow

Pete Smith February 12, 2022

Will Pucovski has suffered yet another concussion setback while making his return to Sheffield Shield action with Victoria, casting more doubt on the gifted batsman’s playing future.

One-Test opener Pucovski was reportedly struck on the head during Saturday’s pre-game warm-up for the final day of the Shield clash with South Australia at Adelaide Oval.

He took his place in the field during South Australia’s innings but exited after just one over and was replaced by concussion substitute Travis Dean.

“Pucovski reported concussion symptoms to medical staff while fielding in the first session of play this morning,” Cricket Victoria said in a statement.

“He will continue to be monitored by Cricket Victoria medical staff.”

It is believed to be the 11th concussion suffered during 24-year-old Pucovski’s frequently interrupted career.

It was Pucovski’s first match for Victoria since suffering a mild concussion and being subbed out of a Shield match in November.

Pucovski, who made 54 at the top of the order in the first innings, made his one Test appearance against India in January 2021.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.