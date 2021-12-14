 William Tyrrell police search to conclude - Australian Associated Press

WILLIAM TYRRELL SEARCH
NSW Police will soon complete the month-long search for missing toddler William Tyrrell's remains. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

William Tyrrell police search to conclude

Hannah Ryan December 14, 2021

A highly publicised month-long search for the remains of missing toddler William Tyrrell is set to conclude in coming days.

The NSW Police Force said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon that the current inquiries and search operations in the mid north coast town of Kendall would soon wrap up.

The search for William, who went missing in Kendall in 2014, began on November 15 and involved divers, mechanical diggers, and dozens of police.

Rural Fire Service volunteers, an archaeologist and expert hydrologist have also helped the enormous effort. 

Police have not informed the public of any significant finds from the search, which was occasionally thwarted by heavy rainfall. 

However, they said on Tuesday forensic examinations of items seized during the search and a “significant” quantity of soil was ongoing. 

Strike force detectives will prepare a brief for the coroner investigating the boy’s disappearance. 

“The NSW Police Force remains committed to finding William Tyrrell and investigations by the Homicide Squad’s Strike Force Rosann are ongoing,” the statement said. 

A police team will facilitate a repatriation of the site.

Investigators extended their gratitude to the NSW RFS, Salvation Army and the Kendall community for hospitality and assistance. 

