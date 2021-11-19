William Tyrrell search continues

The renewed search for the remains of missing three-year-old William Tyrrell continues as police focus on an area of bushland near where the child disappeared on the NSW mid north coast.

Investigators dug up and raked through dirt and drained a shallow creek in an area of bush a kilometre from the Kendall property where William was last seen seven years ago.

A piece of fabric was collected from the creek-bed and placed in an evidence bag on Friday, the fifth day of the new search.

On Thursday, Australian Federal Police officers brought in ground-penetrating radar to scan a concrete slab at the property that belonged to the boy’s foster grandmother.

The slab was laid after he disappeared.

But on Friday morning police confirmed results from the slab had not furthered the investigation.

It comes after Strike Force Rosann officers investigated theories William may have fallen from a balcony at the property.

Earlier this week police also seized a Mazda that previously belonged to the foster grandmother, who has since died.

Police also charged the boy’s former foster parents over an unrelated alleged assault on a different child.

The pair are due to face court at Hornsby on Tuesday.

The findings of a coronial inquest into William’s disappearance, which concluded last year, are yet to be handed down.

A $1 million reward for information on the case still stands.