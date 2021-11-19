 William Tyrrell search continues - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
An area being searched by police at Kendall, NSW
Police are combing bushland near Kendall in NSW for any trace of missing boy William Tyrell. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • crime, law and justice

William Tyrrell search continues

Gina Rushton November 20, 2021

The renewed search for the remains of missing three-year-old William Tyrrell continues as police focus on an area of bushland near where the child disappeared on the NSW mid north coast. 

Investigators dug up and raked through dirt and drained a shallow creek in an area of bush a kilometre from the Kendall property where William was last seen seven years ago.

A piece of fabric was collected from the creek-bed and placed in an evidence bag on Friday, the fifth day of the new search. 

On Thursday, Australian Federal Police officers brought in ground-penetrating radar to scan a concrete slab at the property that belonged to the boy’s foster grandmother.

The slab was laid after he disappeared.

But on Friday morning police confirmed results from the slab had not furthered the investigation.

It comes after Strike Force Rosann officers investigated theories William may have fallen from a balcony at the property.

Earlier this week police also seized a Mazda that previously belonged to the foster grandmother, who has since died.

Police also charged the boy’s former foster parents over an unrelated alleged assault on a different child.

The pair are due to face court at Hornsby on Tuesday.

The findings of a coronial inquest into William’s disappearance, which concluded last year, are yet to be handed down.

A $1 million reward for information on the case still stands.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.