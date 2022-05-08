AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Julian Wilson.
Julian Wilson has made a winning return to professional surfing at the Gold Coast Pro. Image by Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS
  • surfing

Wilson, Slater progress at Gold Coast Pro

Murray Wenzel May 8, 2022

Kelly Slater was forced to pull a cat out of the bag to avoid a first-round elimination at the Gold Coast Pro while Julian Wilson impressed in his return to professional surfing.

Eleven-time world champion Slater’s appearance at the second-tier Challenger Series event ensured the beach was packed at the Snapper Rocks point break that is traditionally part of the World Surf League’s top tour.

The American started with an eight-point ride but, without a second scoring wave until the final minutes, was made to sweat before a 4.93-point effort saw him move from fourth to second and jag a spot in the round-of-48.

“Literally two waves … one good, one pretty average wave. I got to work on that first one so I didn’t dig a hole for myself but it got a bit desperate there,” he said.

Earlier Wilson, who stepped away from the tour after last year’s Olympics, returned with a two-wave total of 13.63 to win another competitive heat.

“Very nice … it was fingers crossed it’d be like this,” Wilson, who also appeared at a Newcastle event in March, said of the conditions.

“Stoked to win my first heat in a while. I’ll really enjoy this event, enjoy going to Manly too and take the year as it comes and enjoy the benefits of the decision (to step off the top tour) I made.”

The new Challenger Series event has extra significance after last week’s mid-season cut, with stars such as Owen Wright, Sally Fitzgibbons and Morgan Cibilic and Connor O’Leary forced to win their spot back after falling below the line.

Wright, Cibilic and O’Leary all made solid starts to their efforts of requalifying, winning their first-round heats on Saturday.

Fitzgibbons and seven-time women’s world champion Stephanie Gilmore and this year’s Bells Beach champion Tyler Wright will be in action later on Sunday.

