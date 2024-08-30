Wilson takes Wallabies captaincy for Pumas Test

Backrower Harry Wilson will become the 90th Wallabies captain with coach Joe Schmidt making five changes to his starting line-up for the Argentina Test, as Australia chase their first win of the Rugby Championship.

The Wallabies play the first of two Tests against the Pumas in Buenos Aires on Saturday night (0800 Sunday AEDT).

Among the changes after two losses to South Africa to open the tournament, Hamish Stewart will make his Test debut and replace injured Queensland teammate Hunter Paisami in the centres.

Jake Gordon has regained the No.9 jersey after recovering from a head knock, with Tate McDermott again coming off the bench, linking with Noah Lolesio in the halves.

Prop Taniela Tupou will also start after missing the matches against the Springboks following the death of his father, joining hooker Matt Faessler and loosehead Angus Bell.

Nick Frost has also returned after a concussion to partner Lukhan Salakaia-Loto in the second row.

Marika Koroibete, Andrew Kellaway and Tom Wright make up an unchanged back three from the side’s Test in Perth, while the backrow of Wilson, Rob Valetini and Carlo Tizzano has also been retained.

No.8 Wilson becomes the eighth Wallabies captain in the last 15 Tests and the fourth under Schmidt.

Reds hooker Josh Nasser, 24-year-old Ioosehead prop Isaac Kailea and the experienced Allan Alaalatoa make up the replacement front row, while Ben Donaldson and Max Jorgensen will cover the backline – the latter having made his debut against South Africa a fortnight ago.

While the Australians are winless from two games, Argentina banked a victory over New Zealand before losing their second clash against the All Blacks.

Wallabies: Angus Bell, Matt Faessler, Taniela Tupou, Nick Frost, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Rob Valetini, Carlo Tizzano, Harry Wilson (c), Jake Gordon, Noah Lolesio, Marika Koroibete, Hamish Stewart, Len Ikitau, Andrew Kellaway, Tom Wright. Res: Josh Nasser, Isaac Kailea, Allan Alaalatoa, Jeremy Williams, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Max Jorgensen.