Windies’ Matthews returns in rain-affected second ODI

Australia have won the toss and sent West Indies in to bat in the rain-affected second one-day international, as captain Hayley Matthews returns for the visitors.

Matthews is back in action at Melbourne’s Junction Oval after missing the series opener with a quad injury.

The Windies’ star batter replaces Djenaba Joseph.

Australia have brought in Alana King to replace fast bowler Darcie Brown, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Steady rain throughout the morning delayed the start of the match by three-and-a-half hours.

As a result, it has been reduced to 29 overs per side. The first ball will be bowled at 1.35pm AEDT.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after bowling out the Windies for 83 on the way to an eight-wicket win in Brisbane last Sunday.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (capt), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (capt), Zaida James, Rashada Williams, Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Karishma Ramharack, Shamila Connell.