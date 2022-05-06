AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Prime Minister Scott Morrison catches a football in Perth.
Scott Morrison will campaign in Perth while Anthony Albanese is on the hustings in Sydney. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • election

Wine tourism boost as election day nears

Andrew Brown May 7, 2022

Wineries, distilleries and breweries will share in a $20 million top-up as part of a coalition tourism pledge as the federal election campaign enters its final two weeks.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will on Saturday outline further support to bring more tourists to cellars hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan would see $15 million for wineries, distilleries and breweries with $100,000 grants to build or upgrade on-site facilities such as restaurants and tour areas.

A further $5 million would go to tourism and local governments to help bring more visitors to the sites.

Mr Morrison, campaigning on Saturday in Perth, said tourism operators would be supported to bring more people in.

“Tourism is key to our plan, and this funding will help bring in more tourists to local businesses, meaning more people touring our breweries and wineries,” he said.

“There are huge opportunities for our wineries and distilleries to take advantage of the plane loads of tourists looking for a new experience as we emerge from COVID lockdowns.”

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese will begin the day in Sydney, where he will showcase Labor’s policies to drive down the cost of living through childcare and energy initiatives.

The opposition has sought to turn the campaign spotlight back towards the cost of living amid rising inflation levels, low wage growth and the first official interest rate rise for more than a decade.

It comes as Mr Albanese tried to downplay a fumble where he couldn’t remember his party’s NDIS plan when pressed by reporters.

He said the coalition was divided and led by a leader who many MPs did not want to campaign alongside with.

Mr Morrison refused to say whether he would step down as Liberal leader should there be a hung parliament or if the coalition loses the May 21 election.

The prime minister has repeatedly warned voters about so-called teal independents, with suggestions they could form the balance of power.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.