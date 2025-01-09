AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
The home where a woman was shot
A 33-year-old woman was shot in the back at Tallebudgera on the Gold Coast on Wednesday. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Woman ‘shot from behind’ while sitting in a car

Savannah Meacham and Fraser Barton
January 9, 2025

A woman shot from behind while sitting in the passenger seat of a car in an incident that’s shocked investigators remains in critical condition.

The 33-year-old went to a home in Tallebudgera, in Queensland’s Gold Coast, around midday on Wednesday when she was shot in the back.

She was sitting in the passenger seat of a car and Queensland Police detectives suspect the gunshot came from inside the vehicle and went through the seat.

She remains in the Gold Coast University Hospital with a life-threatening injury, as a homicide investigation continues.

The crime scene remains in place at Trees Road and police are yet to make any arrests or recover the weapon used.

“We don’t know at this point in time whether she’ll survive,” Detective Inspector Mark Mooney told reporters at the scene on Wednesday.

A person at the home had been moving out and the woman had arrived with a group to help, Det Mooney said.

A number of people had arrived throughout the day to collect items advertised for free on Facebook Marketplace.

A police officer at the scene
 Police are still searching for the shooter and the weapon used. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS 

“At this point in time we don’t know who the shooter is,” Det Mooney said.

“We would suspect that they would know each other, but we’re open to all scenarios.”

At least 10 people at the property have given witness statements but police also want to speak with anyone who was there earlier in the day.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.