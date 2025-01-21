Woman’s alleged jerry can hunt before anti-Semitic act

A day before an anti-Semitic attack that ended with the purported getaway car being torched, one of the accused participants was allegedly looking for jerry cans.

Graffiti including “Kill Israiel” (sic) was sprayed on buildings and footpaths in the eastern Sydney suburb of Woollahra – known for its large Jewish community – on December 11.

More than a month later, Tammie Farrugia was arrested in Liverpool and charged over the incident, while police are pursuing at least two others allegedly involved in the same gang.

Police are pursuing at least two more gang members allegedly behind an anti-Semitic incident, while a woman arrested over the attack remains locked up. Video by NSW Police

Several Facebook posts made using an account in Farrugia’s name were sent to community groups in southwestern Sydney in the days before the attack, including on December 10.

“Anyone got any plastic Jerry cans plz let me know thanks in advance,” the posts said.

The incident was one in a spate of anti-Semitic attacks – mostly centred on Sydney’s east – including arson attempts on synagogues and the targeting of a high-profile Jewish leader’s former home.

Farrugia, 34, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with participating in a criminal group with at least two others.

She has also been charged with being an accessory before the fact to damaging three homes and a vehicle in Woollahra as well as being carried in a stolen silver Mitsubishi ASX.

The vehicle was gutted in a fire after the Woollahra attack.

She had her matter briefly heard before Liverpool Local Court on Tuesday, when her Legal Aid lawyer did not apply for bail.

Magistrate Philip Stewart heard that the Director of Public Prosecutions might elect to pursue the matter instead of NSW Police.

Farrugia, who is also facing unrelated drugs charges, was kept behind bars and her case will next come before the same court on February 5.

No pleas will be entered until after state prosecutors make their decision on taking over the case.

The incident was one in a spate of anti-Semitic attacks, mostly centred on Sydney’s east. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Her court appearance came as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese convened a meeting of national cabinet to respond to the escalating attacks, the latest of which involved the targeting of a childcare centre in Sydney’s east.

That attack, which happened early on Tuesday morning, took place a short distance from Maroubra Synagogue.

Detectives from NSW Police’s Strike Force Pearl, which was set up to respond to anti-Semitic crimes, have arrested and charged eight people, including three males accused of damaging 10 vehicles and buildings in Woollahra in November 2024.

Four men have also been charged over suspicious fires lit at two Bondi businesses in October 2024.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton on Monday announced plans for tougher laws to combat anti-Semitism if he was elected, including minimum six-year sentences for terrorism offences.