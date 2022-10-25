AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Women's statement in federal budget
Tuesday night's budget contains a comprehensive statement on programs targeting Australian women. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
Women’s safety and prosperity a key focus

Tess Ikonomou October 25, 2022

The personal safety and economic security of Australian women has been placed at the forefront of the federal budget.

Women’s financial security is the centrepiece of the Albanese government’s plan to improve gender equality across the nation.

A record $1.7 billion will be spent over six years to end violence against women and children.

The funding will go towards programs included in a national domestic and family violence prevention strategy, with the Commonwealth also developing a framework to make Australia a global leader in gender equity.

An extra 500 frontline service and community workers will support women experiencing domestic and sexual violence, in an effort to clear a backlog of cases and relieve pressure on strained services.

One of Labor’s key election promises, affordable childcare for Australian families, has been allocated $4.7 billion in a bid to improve women’s participation in the workforce. 

Paid parental leave will receive a $531.6 million boost to expand the scheme up to 26 weeks by July 2026.

An initial $3.4 million will be set aside to introduce a program offering 10 days of paid domestic and family violence leave.

Minister for Women Katy Gallagher said increased equality was key to reducing gender-based violence.

“We made a promise to deliver a national gender equality strategy that will map how we can improve outcomes for women by boosting their economic security and addressing structural barriers and inequalities that are a major driver behind gender-based violence,” Senator Gallagher said.

Education for consent and respectful relationships will receive $83.5 million over six years, with $42.5 million set aside for sexual harassment at work, to implement recommendations of the [email protected] report.

