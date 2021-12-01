 Women's World Cup 2023 schedule confirmed - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Stadium Australia
Stadium Australia has been confirmed as the host venue for the 2023 Women's World Cup final. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • soccer

Women’s World Cup 2023 schedule confirmed

Steve Larkin December 2, 2021

Auckland will stage the opening game of the 2023 Women’s World Cup with Sydney confirmed as host for the final of soccer’s showpiece tournament.

FIFA has confirmed nine host cities at 10 stadiums across Australia and New Zealand for the July 23 to August 20 cup in 2023.

Five Australian cities – Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide – and four NZ cities – Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin and Hamilton – will host fixtures.

Australia will host 35 games and New Zealand 29.

The Sydney Football Stadium will be the venue for six group games with Stadium Australia in the NSW capital hosting a round of 16 game, quarter-final, semi-final and final. 

Other group games in Australia will be staged in Brisbane (five), Melbourne (four) and Adelaide (four).

New Zealand’s group games will held in Auckland (six), Wellington (seven), Dunedin (six) and Hamilton (five). 

Brisbane will also host a quarter-final and also the playoff for third spot – other quarter-final host cities are Sydney, Wellington and Auckland.

Auckland’s Eden Park and Sydney’s Stadium Australia will be the semi-final venues.

FIFA released the venues on Thursday. A draw will be held at an as-yet unreleased date where groups and match pairings, along with kick-off times, will be confirmed.

New Zealand will host 29 games overall with Australia hosting 35 matches overall in what Sports Minister Richard Colbeck described as a “privilege” for the country.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.