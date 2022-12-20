AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Senator Wong is greeted on the tarmac in Beijing by Chinese officials.
Senator Penny Wong has arrived in Beijing for diplomatic talks after leaving Australia on Tuesday. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • international relations

Wong arrives in China ahead of talks

Pool Reporter December 21, 2022

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has arrived in China on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Senator Wong landed in Beijing, where it was minus 4C, for a meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in the early hours of Wednesday.

She was greeted by Australia’s ambassador to China Graham Fletcher and a representative of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the tarmac at Beijing Capital International Airport.

The visit marks the first time in four years an Australian foreign minister has been invited to Beijing for diplomatic talks.

Trade is expected to dominate the discussions between the two foreign ministers, following China’s decision in 2020 to impose sanctions on multiple Australian exports.

The detention of Australians in China – journalist Cheng Lei and academic Yang Hengjun – is also expected to be discussed.

“It is very good to be here in China after quite a long time between visits,” Senator Wong said on Wednesday.

“I acknowledge and thank the government of the People’s Republic of China for the invitation to be here so that we can spend the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two countries.

“I look forward to the meeting.”

The minister confirmed she would raise issues related to consular cases, human rights and trade concerns.

“We obviously have a lot of issues to work through,” she said.

The ministerial meeting follows a one-on-one discussion between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, in November.

Mr Albanese said the 50th anniversary of Australia-China diplomatic relations, which began under the Whitlam Labor government in 1972, was a major opportunity.

“The anniversary … provides an opportunity for both sides to reflect on the relationship and how it can be more constructive in the future,” he said on Tuesday ahead of Senator Wong’s departure.

“The decision to establish diplomatic relations took ambition and courage but it was the right decision and the relationship has delivered benefits to both our countries, including through our strong economic, people to people, academic and business links.”

