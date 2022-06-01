AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Penny Wong
Penny Wong has flown to Samoa and Tonga to strengthen ties between Pacific nations and Australia. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Wong set to bolster Australia-Pacific ties

Andrew Brown June 2, 2022

Penny Wong will carry out her second visit to the Pacific since she became foreign minister, as Australia aims to strengthen ties in the region.

She flew out on Wednesday for visits to Samoa and Tonga, following a visit to Fiji last week.

The trip comes days after China signed bilateral agreements with both nations.

The agreement comes off the back of China’s foreign minister Wang Yi embarking on a travel blitz through Pacific nations.

While China has signed bilateral agreements with Pacific nations, it scrapped a region-wide security deal with multiple countries.

China then put out a position paper on the Pacific, which covered areas such as security and development, along with greater dialogue and diplomatic ties between nations.

Senator Wong said the visit to Samoa and Tonga would aim to strengthen ties between Pacific nations and Australia.

“I look forward to listening to leaders in Samoa and Tonga about how the Australian government can best apply the new energy and resources we are bringing to the Pacific,” she said in a statement.

“We understand that we need to work together like never before, for our people and for generations to come.”

She will meet with Samoan head of state Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II and Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, followed by Tongan Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni and Tonga’s foreign minister.

Senator Wong said Australia would increase its contribution to regional security.

“We understand that the security of the Pacific is the responsibility of the Pacific family, of which Australia is a part,” she said.

“We will stand shoulder to shoulder with our Pacific family in addressing the existential threat of climate change, and we will deepen cultural and sporting ties.”

While security in the Pacific will feature heavily in talks with Pacific nations, Senator Wong is also expected to speak with Tonga’s government about relief efforts following the devastating volcanic eruption and tsunami earlier this year.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.