Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong.
Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong has condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launch over Japan. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • nuclear policy

Wong slams North Korean missile test

AAP October 4, 2022

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong has condemned North Korea’s launch of a ballistic missile over Japan as a “reckless and unacceptable act” that threatens the security of Australia’s neighbours and partners.

The test missile was the first to overfly Japan since 2017.

The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover on Tuesday as the missile appeared to have flown over and past its territory before falling into the Pacific Ocean.

Senator Wong said that Pyongyang continued to show blatant disregard for multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions prohibiting its ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs.

“The test was a reckless and unacceptable act that threatens the security of our neighbours and partners and undermines the stability of the Indo-Pacific,” she said in a statement on Tuesday night.

“We continue to be gravely concerned by North Korea’s apparent readiness to undertake a seventh nuclear weapons test.”

Senator Wong said the Australian government urged North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs and resume dialogue with the United States and South Korea.

with Reuters

