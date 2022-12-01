AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Question time in the lower house on Thursday.
The federal government has succeeded in getting its Secure Job, Better Pay bill through the Senate. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Workplace law changes to be locked in

Alex Mitchell December 2, 2022

The federal government is heralding its industrial relations reforms as a Christmas present for the Australian economy ahead of the laws being ticked off by the lower house.

The Secure Jobs, Better Pay bill passed in Senate late on Thursday and will be rubber-stamped by the government-controlled chamber on Friday.

“This is going to make our industrial relations system fairer,” Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles told Nine’s Today show on Friday.

“We’re going to get wages going again and for all workers out there that’s going to be a very cheery message before Christmas.

“We said we were going to do this before the last election and now we’ve done it at the end of the year, just like with the anti-corruption commission.”

But Opposition Leader Peter Dutton maintained his objection to the reforms, labelling them a “union wishlist” that would hurt the economy and deliver more industrial action.

“We want to see people with pay rises, but we don’t want to see interest rates go higher because inflation goes higher,” he told Nine.

“Already, the government in their budget is predicting inflation will be at eight per cent next year … if you put this union wishlist of industrial relations changes across small businesses, it’s going to drive up unemployment.”

The coalition has argued the multi-employer bargaining component of the bill will force undue costs on small businesses that don’t want new work agreements and can’t afford them.

Small businesses with less than 20 employees will be excluded from single-interest multi-enterprise bargaining while those with less than 50 will have extra safeguards if they want to opt out of multi-employer bargaining.

The opposition failed in its attempt to get the exemption threshold increased to 200 employees.

Nationals senator Bridget McKenzie also lambasted Labor for stripping the construction industry of its watchdog.

Labor has now abolished the Australian Building and Construction Commission, which it said has become politicised and ineffective.

Senator McKenzie said it was hypocritical of Labor to talk about improving workplace culture while dismantling an organisation that kept a union like the CFMEU to account.

“By abolishing the ABCC you’re going to allow that negative, sexist culture back into construction sites across the country,” she said. 

