Workplace reforms to target firms exploiting loopholes

The federal government says most firms will be unaffected by its new workplace reforms, but business groups are not convinced the changes will be isolated to a few wrongdoers.

Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke said the changes were targeted at a minority of businesses exploiting a number of loopholes to pay staff less and minimise conditions.

“Most businesses don’t use the loopholes,” Mr Burke told ABC Radio on Monday ahead of the start of a fortnight of parliament sittings.

The “closing loopholes” bill to be introduced to the lower house on Monday will define casual employment, set minimum standards for independent contractors in the gig economy, and ensure labour hire workers are not paid less than employees.

“Most employers, if you’re a casual and you’re wanting to be able to convert to permanent work, they will do it co-operatively,” Mr Burke said.

“Most employers don’t engage in wage theft.”

Mr Burke said businesses that were exploiting the loopholes were doing it to the detriment of their workers, as well as their competitors.

The reforms do not have the support of the opposition, meaning the government will need support from the Greens and crossbenchers to pass the laws.

“‘I’m very hopeful that there’ll be enough goodwill to be able to close these loopholes this year,” Mr Burke said.

On Monday, the minister unveiled details on the labour hire changes, the fourth core element of the bill.

Mr Burke said the legislative changes were not an attack on labour hire as a valid way to plug workforce shortages, but were aimed at employers using the model to intentionally undercut employee pay rates.

Under the new laws, employees, unions and hosts will be able to apply to the industrial umpire so labour hire workers can be paid the same wages as those covered by enterprise agreements.

The Fair Work Commission will need to be sure the enterprise agreement would apply to the labour hire worker if they were directly employed.

Small businesses with fewer than 15 employees will be carved out from the rule changes.

The labour hire changes and workplace reforms more generally have been met with fierce opposition from the coalition and business lobby throughout the consultation process.

While the labour hire changes are expected to prevent specialist contractors from getting caught up in the reforms, a key concern of the mining sector, the Minerals Council of Australia remains “deeply concerned” about the legislation.

Council CEO Tania Constable said the rules were complex.

“The legislation is very broad,” she told Sky News.

“It affects the whole economy. It affects every business. It affects workers across Australia. It shouldn’t be going ahead.”

Australian Industry Group chief executive Innes Willox said the government had unveiled a “really bad set of legislative principles”.

Mr Willox said exempting small businesses suggested the changes were going to pose challenges for firms of all sizes.

“A bad law is a bad law,” he told Sky News.

“If they don’t work in part of the economy, they’re not going to be workable for all of it.”

He said job losses should be expected in the wake of the reforms, with one of Ai Group’s members advising it would have to lay off 70 university students employed to gain experience in the field due to the new definition of a casual.

“That’s just one case, there will be thousands more across the country.”